Deep Dive Into Vertiv Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 2 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $164.71, along with a high estimate of $206.00 and a low estimate of $112.00. This current average has increased by 16.18% from the previous average price target of $141.77.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Vertiv Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Outperform $198.00 $165.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $206.00 $150.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $190.00 $151.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $192.00 $167.00 Amit Daryanani Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $180.00 $165.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $145.00 $128.00 Justin Clare Roth Capital Maintains Buy $162.00 $162.00 Austin Wang GLJ Research Announces Sell $112.00 - Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Buy $173.00 $135.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $128.00 $110.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $150.00 $127.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $162.00 $143.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $151.00 $140.00 Justin Clare Roth Capital Raises Buy $157.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vertiv Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Vertiv Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Vertiv Holdings's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Vertiv Holdings Better

Vertiv has roots tracing back to 1946 when its founder, Ralph Liebert, developed an air-cooling system for mainframe data rooms. As computers started making their way into commercial applications in 1965, Liebert developed one of the first computer room air conditioning, or CRAC, units, enabling the precise control of temperature and humidity. The firm has slowly expanded its data center portfolio through internal product development and the acquisition of thermal and power management products like condensers, busways, and switches. Vertiv has global operations today; its products can be found in data centers in most regions throughout the world.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Vertiv Holdings

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Vertiv Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 35.09% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Vertiv Holdings's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 12.29%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vertiv Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.2%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vertiv Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.27%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Vertiv Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.02, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

