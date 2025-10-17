What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Booz Allen Hamilton

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Booz Allen Hamilton and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $116.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $122.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. This current average represents a 0.43% decrease from the previous average price target of $116.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Booz Allen Hamilton. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gautam Khanna TD Cowen Lowers Hold $105.00 $125.00 Gavin Parsons UBS Raises Neutral $119.00 $115.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Raises Underweight $122.00 $115.00 Jonathan Siegmann Stifel Raises Hold $119.00 $112.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Booz Allen Hamilton. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Booz Allen Hamilton compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Booz Allen Hamilton's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Booz Allen Hamilton's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Booz Allen Hamilton analyst ratings.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp provides technology solutions in areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and related fields. The company serves U.S. federal government agencies, commercial clients, and select international customers. It also provides technologies to evolve defense missions and delivers solutions to warfighters in the digital battlespace.

Booz Allen Hamilton's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Challenges: Booz Allen Hamilton's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.61%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Booz Allen Hamilton's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Booz Allen Hamilton's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 26.02%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Booz Allen Hamilton's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.72%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Booz Allen Hamilton's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.93, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

