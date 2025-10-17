Assessing Alphabet: Insights From 50 Financial Analysts

50 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 16 22 12 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 6 2 0 0 2M Ago 5 7 2 0 0 3M Ago 7 9 8 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $238.72, along with a high estimate of $300.00 and a low estimate of $180.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.83% increase from the previous average price target of $209.71.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Alphabet among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $280.00 $210.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $294.00 $225.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $236.00 $187.00 Paul Rossington HSBC Announces Buy $285.00 - Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $270.00 $210.00 Lloyd Walmsley Mizuho Announces Outperform $295.00 - Michael Nathanson MoffettNathanson Raises Buy $295.00 $230.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $201.00 $201.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $275.00 $215.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $285.00 $225.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $290.00 $250.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $285.00 $220.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $280.00 $225.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $300.00 $240.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Strong Buy $280.00 $240.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $270.00 $230.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $270.00 $235.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $250.00 $235.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $260.00 $220.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $265.00 $230.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $250.00 $225.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $260.00 $220.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $224.00 $191.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $245.00 $225.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $190.00 $180.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Hold $190.00 $165.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $187.00 $184.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Neutral $180.00 $160.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $220.00 $195.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $225.00 $203.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $202.00 $192.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $225.00 $208.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $232.00 $200.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Buy $210.00 $205.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Outperform $225.00 $200.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $184.00 $177.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Raises Positive $225.00 $220.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $201.00 $196.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $230.00 $215.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $210.00 $205.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $235.00 $220.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $217.00 $210.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $222.00 $218.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $191.00 $189.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Raises Buy $220.00 $210.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $225.00 $220.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $220.00 $210.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $210.00 $190.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $195.00 $185.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Alphabet. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Alphabet compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Alphabet's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Alphabet's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Alphabet's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Alphabet's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 13.79% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Alphabet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alphabet's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.96%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alphabet's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Alphabet's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

