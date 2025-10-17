Where Jefferies Financial Gr Stands With Analysts

Ratings for Jefferies Financial Gr (NYSE:JEF) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $68.8, with a high estimate of $74.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. Experiencing a 1.36% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $69.75.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Jefferies Financial Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $55.00 $69.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $74.00 $84.00 Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $69.00 - Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $74.00 $72.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $72.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Jefferies Financial Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Jefferies Financial Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Jefferies Financial Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Jefferies Financial Gr analyst ratings.

Get to Know Jefferies Financial Gr Better

Jefferies is a full-service investment banking and capital markets firm that was founded in 1962. After nearly 30 years of focusing on institutional trading services, it entered the investment banking industry in the early 1990s, which ultimately grew into the core business. In 2013, Jefferies merged with Leucadia, a manufacturing-focused holding company. Since merging, Jefferies became the bedrock of the business as the bulk of the legacy portfolio was sold off and the parent company was renamed to match the subsidiary. Within the investment banking landscape, Jefferies predominately serves the North American middle market and has captured considerable market share over the past decade.

Breaking Down Jefferies Financial Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Jefferies Financial Gr displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 August, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.02%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Jefferies Financial Gr's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.7%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jefferies Financial Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Jefferies Financial Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.33%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Jefferies Financial Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.27, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

