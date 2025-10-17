Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Bentley Systems

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 2 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $59.0, with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $53.71, the current average has increased by 9.85%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Bentley Systems among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Guy Hardwick Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $57.00 - Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $47.00 $42.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Neutral $60.00 $53.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $63.00 $57.00 Kristen Owen Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $65.00 $59.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $58.00 $53.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $64.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bentley Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bentley Systems. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bentley Systems compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bentley Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bentley Systems's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Bentley Systems's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bentley Systems analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems is a software vendor that caters to engineers, architects, constructors, and geospatial professionals by enabling design, modeling, simulation, project management, and data management of infrastructure assets. The firm delivers solutions via the cloud, desktop, and hybrid environments. While Bentley is relatively small in comparison with peers like Autodesk, it shines in core specialty areas, like bridge or rail design, as opposed to being more broad-based in its applications. Bentley's largest end market is the public works and utilities sector, which represents approximately two thirds of revenue.

Breaking Down Bentley Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bentley Systems's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.22% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bentley Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 6.24%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bentley Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.06% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.