Breaking Down Bank of New York Mellon: 8 Analysts Share Their Views

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bank of New York Mellon, revealing an average target of $115.88, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. Observing a 12.82% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $102.71.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bank of New York Mellon is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $124.00 $120.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $120.00 $106.00 Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Outperform $125.00 - David Smith Truist Securities Raises Hold $118.00 $109.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $110.00 $91.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $116.00 $101.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $105.00 $92.00 David Smith Truist Securities Raises Hold $109.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Bank of New York Mellon. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Bank of New York Mellon compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bank of New York Mellon's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Bank of New York Mellon's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY is the largest global custody bank in the world, with $52.1 trillion in under custody or administration (as of December 2024), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investments. BNY's asset-management division manages about $2.0 trillion in assets.

Financial Milestones: Bank of New York Mellon's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Bank of New York Mellon's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.11% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of New York Mellon's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 28.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank of New York Mellon's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of New York Mellon's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.93.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

