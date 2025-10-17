Assessing MaxLinear: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for MaxLinear, revealing an average target of $20.14, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 18.47% increase from the previous average price target of $17.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of MaxLinear among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 David Williams Benchmark Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Hold $15.00 $10.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $13.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Neutral $18.00 $15.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $25.00 $20.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Neutral $15.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to MaxLinear. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of MaxLinear compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of MaxLinear's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MaxLinear's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear Inc is a provider of radio frequency and mixed-signal integrated circuits for cable and satellite broadband communications, the connected home, and for data center, metro, and long-haul fiber networks. The company's radio frequency receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. Its product options include both radio frequency receivers and radio frequency receiver systems-on-chips. The company's products enable the distribution and display of broadband video and data content in a wide range of electronic devices.

MaxLinear's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: MaxLinear displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.29%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: MaxLinear's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -24.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): MaxLinear's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): MaxLinear's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.09%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: MaxLinear's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.3.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

