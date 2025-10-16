What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Rush Street Interactive

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $20.5, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 21.81% from the previous average price target of $16.83.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Rush Street Interactive is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Raises Neutral $18.00 $16.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $24.00 $20.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00 Jed Kelly Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $21.00 $16.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $21.00 $17.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $19.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rush Street Interactive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Rush Street Interactive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Rush Street Interactive compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Rush Street Interactive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Rush Street Interactive's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Rush Street Interactive's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Rush Street Interactive analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Discovering Rush Street Interactive: A Closer Look

Rush Street Interactive Inc is an online gaming and entertainment company that focuses on online casinos and online sports betting in the U.S. and Latin American markets. It provides customers with an array of gaming offerings such as real-money online casinos, online sports betting, and retail sports betting, as well as social gaming, which involves free-to-play games that use virtual credits that can be earned or purchased. The company generates revenue by offering online casinos, online sports betting, and social gaming directly to the end customer through its websites or apps. The company generates revenue through business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) models.

Financial Milestones: Rush Street Interactive's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Rush Street Interactive's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.16%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Rush Street Interactive's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.59%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, Rush Street Interactive adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.