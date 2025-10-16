Demystifying Casella Waste Systems: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Casella Waste Systems, presenting an average target of $118.0, a high estimate of $135.00, and a low estimate of $88.00. Highlighting a 12.38% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $134.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Casella Waste Systems. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Windham UBS Lowers Buy $135.00 $140.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Announces Buy $113.00 - William Grippin Barclays Announces Underweight $88.00 - Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $125.00 $129.00 Patrick Tyler Brown Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $129.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Casella Waste Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Casella Waste Systems's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Casella Waste Systems's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Inc is a solid waste removal company, providing resource management services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company's reportable segments on Geographical basis include Eastern, Western and Mid-Atlantic regions through the Resource solution segment. It generates maximum revenue from the Western region segment. The company's services include Recycling, Collection, Organics, Energy, Landfills, Special Waste as well as Professional Services.

A Deep Dive into Casella Waste Systems's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Casella Waste Systems's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Casella Waste Systems's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.12% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Casella Waste Systems's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Casella Waste Systems's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Casella Waste Systems's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.79.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

