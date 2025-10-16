31 Analysts Assess Ionis Pharmaceuticals: What You Need To Know

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) has been analyzed by 31 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 12 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 7 6 1 0 1 3M Ago 2 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, revealing an average target of $74.32, a high estimate of $96.00, and a low estimate of $45.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $64.87, the current average has increased by 14.57%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ionis Pharmaceuticals. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $90.00 $86.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $78.00 $70.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $90.00 $84.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $80.00 $49.00 Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Hold $67.00 $43.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $65.00 $45.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $86.00 $71.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $78.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Raises Buy $92.00 $90.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Buy $83.00 $81.00 Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $95.00 $95.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Raises Outperform $80.00 $70.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $84.00 $69.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $45.00 $40.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Raises Outperform $70.00 $40.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $78.00 $58.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $96.00 $83.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Raises Buy $70.00 $55.00 Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $95.00 $70.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $49.00 $48.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $55.00 $55.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $69.00 $65.00 Allison Bratzel Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $65.00 $62.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $58.00 $57.00 Yanan Zhu Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $82.00 $77.00 Mitchell S. Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Esther Rajavelu UBS Raises Neutral $46.00 $45.00 Gary Nachman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $64.00 $60.00 Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $62.00 $55.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $65.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ionis Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ionis Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is the leading developer of antisense technology to discover and develop novel drugs. Its broad clinical and preclinical pipeline targets a wide variety of diseases, with an emphasis on cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, and rare diseases. Ionis and Biogen brought Spinraza to market in 2016 as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and Biogen launched ALS drug Qalsody in 2023. Ionis brought two additional drugs to market via its cardiovascular-focused subsidiary Akcea, including ATTR amyloidosis drug Tegsedi (2018) and cardiology drug Waylivra (Europe, 2019). Ionis and AstraZeneca launched polyneuropathy drug Wainua in 2024. Ionis received FDA approval in 2024 for Tryngolza for a rare high-triglyceride syndrome, marking its first independent launch.

Breaking Down Ionis Pharmaceuticals's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 100.69%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 27.33%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 22.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.25, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

