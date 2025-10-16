8 Analysts Assess Mirum Pharmaceuticals: What You Need To Know

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $84.25, with a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $77.00. This current average has increased by 16.48% from the previous average price target of $72.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Mirum Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $81.00 $75.00 Joseph Thome TD Cowen Announces Buy $95.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $77.00 $53.00 Dae Gon Ha Stifel Announces Buy $89.00 - Gavin Clark-Gartner Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $89.00 $77.00 Jonathan Wolleben JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $81.00 $79.00 Steven Seedhouse Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $82.00 $77.00 Swayampakula Ramakanth HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $80.00 $73.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mirum Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mirum Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mirum Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mirum Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Mirum Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Mirum Pharmaceuticals analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its product, Livmarli, a novel, orally administered, minimally-absorbed ileal bile acid transporter IBAT) inhibitor (IBATi), is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome (ALGS). It is involved in the development of Maralixibat for the treatment of pediatric patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, or PFIC, and Alagille syndrome, or ALGS. The company is also involved in the development of volixibat for the treatment of adult patients with cholestatic liver diseases.

A Deep Dive into Mirum Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Mirum Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 64.09% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Mirum Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -4.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mirum Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.83%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.25, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.