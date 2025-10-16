What Analysts Are Saying About Churchill Downs Stock

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $136.33, along with a high estimate of $155.00 and a low estimate of $126.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.5% from the previous average price target of $133.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Churchill Downs among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Politzer JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $128.00 $130.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Raises Outperform $155.00 $150.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $142.00 $136.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $131.00 $127.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Raises Positive $126.00 $121.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $136.00 $134.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Churchill Downs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Churchill Downs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Churchill Downs's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Churchill Downs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Inc is a gaming entertainment, online wagering, and racing company. It operates through three business segments: Live and Historical Racing, Wagering Services, and Gaming. The Live and Historical Racing segment includes live and historical pari-mutuel racing. The Wagering Services segment includes the revenue and expenses from pari-mutuel wagers through TwinSpires, companies retail and online sports betting business and Gaming segment includes revenue and expenses for the casino properties and associated racetracks that support the casino license. The Gaming segment generates revenue and expenses from slot machines, video lottery terminals, video poker, HRMs, ancillary food and beverage services, hotel services, commission on pari-mutuel wagering, and racing events.

Understanding the Numbers: Churchill Downs's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Churchill Downs's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.91%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Churchill Downs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.21%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Churchill Downs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.53%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Churchill Downs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 4.81, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

