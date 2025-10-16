Deep Dive Into SLB Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of SLB (NYSE:SLB), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $51.0, along with a high estimate of $82.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 14.61% from the previous average price target of $44.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SLB. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $41.00 $42.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $44.00 $45.00 James West Melius Research Announces Buy $82.00 - Bascome Majors Susquehanna Lowers Positive $42.00 $44.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $46.00 $47.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SLB. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SLB compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for SLB's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of SLB's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know SLB Better

SLB is the world's premier oilfield-services company as measured by market share. While the industry is largely fragmented, SLB holds the first or second competitive position in many of the differentiated oligopolies in which it operates. Also known as Schlumberger, the company was founded in 1926 by two brothers bearing the same last name. Today, it's most known as a global industry leader in innovation, while it focuses its strategy on its three growth engines: its core, digital, and new energy businesses. Over three-fourths of its revenue base is tied to international markets, while the company boasts roughly $3 billion in digital-related revenue.

Understanding the Numbers: SLB's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: SLB's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.49%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: SLB's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SLB's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.09%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): SLB's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.07%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SLB's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.67, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

