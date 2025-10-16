The Analyst Verdict: Comstock Resources In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

Analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 3 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 2 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 1

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $16.57, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. A decline of 15.93% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Comstock Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $21.00 $22.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $22.00 $27.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Lowers Sell $14.00 $18.00 Leo Mariani Roth Capital Lowers Sell $12.00 $18.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $10.00 $12.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $21.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Lowers Sell $18.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Comstock Resources. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Comstock Resources compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Comstock Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Comstock Resources's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Comstock Resources's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources Inc is an independent natural gas producer operating in the Haynesville shale, a natural gas basin located in North Louisiana and East Texas with superior economics given its geographical proximity to the Gulf Coast natural gas markets. The Company operates in one business segment, the exploration and production of North American natural gas and oil. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, production, and exploration of oil and natural gas. Its oil and gas operations are concentrated in Louisiana and Texas.

Comstock Resources's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Comstock Resources's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 90.52%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.55%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comstock Resources's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.72%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comstock Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Comstock Resources's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.39. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

