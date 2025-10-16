Expert Outlook: Ulta Beauty Through The Eyes Of 29 Analysts

Across the recent three months, 29 analysts have shared their insights on Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 12 5 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 11 3 1 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ulta Beauty, presenting an average target of $581.93, a high estimate of $680.00, and a low estimate of $400.00. Observing a 8.92% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $534.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Ulta Beauty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $450.00 $425.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $653.00 $650.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $610.00 $610.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $590.00 - Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $617.00 $589.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $625.00 $585.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $650.00 $630.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $584.00 $530.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $600.00 $550.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $680.00 $640.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $425.00 $400.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Raises Outperform $605.00 $580.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $640.00 $595.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $610.00 $590.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Neutral $575.00 $500.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $600.00 $575.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $630.00 $600.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Hold $550.00 $425.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $590.00 $520.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $600.00 $525.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $589.00 $518.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $640.00 $525.00 Kelly Crago Citigroup Raises Neutral $550.00 $450.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $400.00 $350.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $600.00 $510.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $518.00 $485.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $600.00 $542.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $585.00 $550.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Maintains Hold $510.00 $510.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ulta Beauty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ulta Beauty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ulta Beauty compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ulta Beauty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Ulta Beauty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ulta Beauty's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ulta Beauty analyst ratings.

Delving into Ulta Beauty's Background

Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US with about 1,500 freestanding stores. The firm offers cosmetics (39% of 2024 sales), fragrances (13%), skin care (23%), and hair care products (19%). It also has salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow, that account for about 4% of its revenue and drive traffic. Outside of the US, Ulta acquired premium beauty retailer Space NK and its 83 stores in the UK and Ireland in 2025, is opening franchised stores in Mexico, and has formed a joint venture to expand into the Middle East. In addition, Ulta collects royalties through its Target partnership (set to end in 2026) and credit card revenue. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Key Indicators: Ulta Beauty's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Ulta Beauty's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 9.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ulta Beauty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.36% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ulta Beauty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.36%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ulta Beauty's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.14%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Ulta Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.