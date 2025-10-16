Deep Dive Into Texas Instruments Stock: Analyst Perspectives (15 Ratings)

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 4 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 2 5 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $217.73, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. This current average has increased by 2.32% from the previous average price target of $212.79.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Texas Instruments by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Christopher Danely Citigroup Lowers Buy $235.00 $260.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $190.00 $208.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $192.00 $197.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $220.00 $220.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $208.00 $218.00 Chris Caso Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $230.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Neutral $200.00 $205.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $225.00 $195.00 William Stein Truist Securities Raises Hold $196.00 $171.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $195.00 $215.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $240.00 $250.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $220.00 $175.00 Kevin Garrigan Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $245.00 $245.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Raises Buy $220.00 $200.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $250.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Texas Instruments. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Texas Instruments compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Texas Instruments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Texas Instruments's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Texas Instruments's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into Texas Instruments's Background

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Breaking Down Texas Instruments's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Texas Instruments's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 16.38%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Texas Instruments's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 28.96%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Instruments's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.85%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Instruments's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.75%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Texas Instruments's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.86. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

