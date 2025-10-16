Analyst Expectations For Digital Realty Trust's Future

Throughout the last three months, 8 analysts have evaluated Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 4 1 0 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Digital Realty Trust and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $185.0, accompanied by a high estimate of $205.00 and a low estimate of $140.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.74% from the previous average price target of $171.71.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Digital Realty Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cameron McVeigh Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $195.00 - Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Underweight $141.00 $140.00 Anthony Hau Truist Securities Raises Buy $199.00 $184.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $174.00 Frank Louthan Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $205.00 $190.00 Erik Rasmussen Stifel Raises Buy $205.00 $190.00 Eric Luebchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $195.00 $185.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Raises Underweight $140.00 $139.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Digital Realty Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Digital Realty Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Digital Realty Trust compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Digital Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Digital Realty Trust's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Digital Realty Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Digital Realty Trust analyst ratings.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty owns and operates over 300 data centers worldwide. It has nearly 40 million rentable square feet across five continents. Digital's offerings range from retail co-location, where an enterprise may rent a single cabinet and rely on Digital to provide all the accommodations, to "cold shells," where hyperscale cloud service providers can simply rent much, or all, of a barren, power-connected building. In recent years, Digital Realty has de-emphasized cold shells and now primarily provides higher-level service to tenants, which outsource their related IT needs to Digital. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Digital Realty Trust

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Digital Realty Trust's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Digital Realty Trust's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 68.44%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Digital Realty Trust's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.18%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Digital Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.89, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.