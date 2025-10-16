Deep Dive Into Federal Realty Investment Stock: Analyst Perspectives (9 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment (NYSE:FRT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 9 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $109.33, with a high estimate of $116.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has increased by 1.65% from the previous average price target of $107.56.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Federal Realty Investment's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $113.00 $112.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Overweight $112.00 $105.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $107.00 $106.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $114.00 $113.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Lowers Overweight $105.00 $106.00 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Raises Neutral $110.00 $108.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $116.00 $113.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $100.00 $96.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $107.00 $109.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Federal Realty Investment. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Federal Realty Investment compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Federal Realty Investment's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Federal Realty Investment's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Federal Realty Investment's Background

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a shopping center-focused retail real estate investment trust that owns high-quality properties in eight of the largest metropolitan markets. Its portfolio includes an interest in 102 properties, which includes 27.4 million square feet of retail space and 3,000 multifamily units. Federal's retail portfolio includes grocery-anchored centers, superregional centers, power centers, and mixed-use urban centers. Federal Realty has focused on owning assets in highly desirable areas with significant growth, and as a result, the average population density and average median household income are higher for its portfolio than for any other retail REIT.

Understanding the Numbers: Federal Realty Investment's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Federal Realty Investment displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.23%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Federal Realty Investment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 49.41%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Federal Realty Investment's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.03%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Federal Realty Investment's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.78% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Federal Realty Investment's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.48.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.