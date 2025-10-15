Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Arvinas

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Arvinas and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $13.57, accompanied by a high estimate of $18.00 and a low estimate of $6.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 17.76% lower than the prior average price target of $16.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Arvinas among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Choi Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $6.00 $8.00 Jeet Mukherjee BTIG Lowers Buy $10.00 $16.00 Sudan Loganathan Stephens & Co. Lowers Overweight $14.00 $16.00 Etzer Darout Barclays Announces Overweight $16.00 - Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $18.00 $24.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $16.00 $19.00 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Lowers Buy $15.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arvinas. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Arvinas compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Arvinas's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Arvinas's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Arvinas

Arvinas Inc is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins.. The company's proprietary Proteolysis-Targeting Chimera (PROTAC), work by inducing the cell's own ubiquitin-proteasome system to target, degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. The group's product candidates are bavdegalutamide, ARV-471 and ARV-766.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Arvinas

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Arvinas faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -70.72% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Arvinas's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -273.21% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arvinas's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.64%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arvinas's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -6.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Arvinas's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

