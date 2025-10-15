What Analysts Are Saying About IBM Stock

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on IBM (NYSE:IBM), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for IBM, presenting an average target of $272.67, a high estimate of $310.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.18% increase from the previous average price target of $254.40.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The perception of IBM by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $256.00 $253.00 Toni Sacconaghi Bernstein Announces Market Perform $280.00 - David Vogt UBS Raises Sell $200.00 $195.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Neutral $290.00 $244.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Buy $310.00 $320.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $300.00 $260.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to IBM. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of IBM compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of IBM's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into IBM's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering IBM: A Closer Look

Incorporated in 1911, International Business Machines, or IBM, is one of the oldest technology companies in the world. It provides software, IT consulting services, and hardware to help business customers modernize their technology workflows. IBM operates in 175 countries and employs approximately 300,000 people. The company has a robust roster of business partners to service its clients, which includes 95% of all Fortune 500 companies. IBM's products, including Red Hat, watsonx, and mainframes, handle some of the world's most important data workloads in areas like finance and retail.

Unraveling the Financial Story of IBM

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining IBM's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.66% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: IBM's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.92%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): IBM's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 8.07%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): IBM's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.49%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: IBM's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.46, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

