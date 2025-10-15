What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Amcor

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.0, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. A decline of 7.24% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Amcor among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $9.00 $11.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $10.00 $11.10 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Neutral $10.00 $11.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $11.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amcor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Amcor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Amcor's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Amcor analyst ratings.

Get to Know Amcor Better

Amcor is a global producer of plastic packaging primarily for the fast-moving consumer goods industry. About 90% of earnings are exposed to the flexible packaging business. This is soft disposable plastic for a variety of food, drink, healthcare, and hygiene products. The remainder of earnings are from the Latin and North American rigids business, which is primarily beverage bottling for the soft drink industry. Operating in more than 35 countries, Amcor has market share in its established regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. About half of group sales are derived from North America and the remainder is split equally between Western Europe and emerging markets. Australia and New Zealand sales make up less than 5% of group sales.

Financial Insights: Amcor

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Amcor displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 43.76%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Amcor's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.77%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.5%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amcor's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.14%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, Amcor adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

