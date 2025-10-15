Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock

Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $55.75, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. A decline of 23.63% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of PROCEPT BioRobotics by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Buy $50.00 $64.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $60.00 - Nathan Treybeck Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $58.00 $75.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $55.00 $80.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PROCEPT BioRobotics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of PROCEPT BioRobotics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of PROCEPT BioRobotics's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering PROCEPT BioRobotics: A Closer Look

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System and HYDROS Robotic System, which are image-guided, surgical robotic systems for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery, with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in markets outside the U.S.

PROCEPT BioRobotics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: PROCEPT BioRobotics's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 48.41%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PROCEPT BioRobotics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -24.73%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PROCEPT BioRobotics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -5.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PROCEPT BioRobotics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -3.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: PROCEPT BioRobotics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.21, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

