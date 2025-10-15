Where Tapestry Stands With Analysts

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 11 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 8 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Tapestry and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $124.44, accompanied by a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $105.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 15.08% increase from the previous average price target of $108.13.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Tapestry. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Drbul BTIG Announces Buy $140.00 - Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $130.00 $116.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $142.00 $139.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $127.00 $111.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $125.00 $130.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Neutral $105.00 $112.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $120.00 $100.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $125.00 $125.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $125.00 $92.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $112.00 $73.00 Alexandra Steiger Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $115.00 $90.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Hold $115.00 $95.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $145.00 $104.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Outperform $115.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Tapestry. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Tapestry compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Tapestry compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Tapestry's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Tapestry's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Tapestry analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Tapestry

Based in New York City, Tapestry is the parent company of accessories and fashion brand Coach, which accounted for 80% of its revenue and well over 90% of its operating profit in fiscal 2025. Handbags accounted for 58% of the brand's fiscal 2025 revenue. Coach products are sold through more than 900 company-owned stores, e-commerce, and third-party stores in North America, Asia, and Europe. Tapestry also owns Kate Spade (17% of fiscal 2025 revenue), which operates about 170 stores and generated 52% of its sales from handbags in fiscal 2025. Kate Spade is known for its colorful patterns and graphics. Tapestry sold its smallest brand, luxury footwear maker Stuart Weitzman, to Caleres in August 2025.

Financial Milestones: Tapestry's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Tapestry's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.3% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tapestry's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -30.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tapestry's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -43.98%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tapestry's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Tapestry's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 4.55. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

