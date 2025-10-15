Deep Dive Into Core & Main Stock: Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 12 analysts have published ratings on Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $59.83, a high estimate of $68.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. A 4.9% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $62.91.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Core & Main is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $58.00 $54.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $60.00 $58.00 Matthew Johnson UBS Announces Buy $65.00 - Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $60.00 $68.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Hold $50.00 $56.00 Anthony Pettinari Citigroup Lowers Neutral $54.00 $62.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $54.00 $64.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $58.00 $70.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Lowers Overweight $65.00 $69.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $62.00 $67.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $64.00 $56.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Maintains Hold $68.00 $68.00

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Core & Main's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Delving into Core & Main's Background

Core & Main is a leading specialty distributor with a focus on water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products. The company provides solutions to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors across municipal, nonresidential, and residential end markets. The company's specialty products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement, and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

Core & Main: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Core & Main's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 July, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.57%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Core & Main's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.4%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Core & Main's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 7.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Core & Main's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.34, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

