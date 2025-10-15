Analyst Expectations For Carnival's Future

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $36.43, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $31.00. This current average has increased by 9.89% from the previous average price target of $33.15.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Carnival. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $40.00 $38.00 Jamie Rollo Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $32.00 $30.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $38.00 $37.00 John Staszak Argus Research Lowers Buy $35.00 $40.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $35.00 $30.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $37.00 $35.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $38.00 $34.00 Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Overweight $37.00 $33.00 Conor Cunningham Melius Research Raises Buy $36.00 $30.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $39.00 $34.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $38.00 $32.00 Nicholas Thomas B of A Securities Raises Buy $38.00 $31.00 Kevin Kopelman TD Cowen Announces Buy $36.00 - Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Hold $31.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Carnival. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Carnival. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Carnival compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Carnival compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Carnival's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Carnival's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Carnival analyst ratings.

Delving into Carnival's Background

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, with more than 90 ships in service. Its portfolio of brands includes Carnival Cruise Lines, Holland America, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn in North America; P&O Cruises and Cunard Line in the United Kingdom; Aida in Germany; Costa Cruises in Southern Europe. It recently folded its P&O Australia brand into Carnival. The firm also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon. Carnival's brands attracted 14 million guests in 2024.

Financial Milestones: Carnival's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Carnival showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.25% as of 31 August, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Carnival's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.72% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carnival's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 16.89%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carnival's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.63% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, Carnival adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.