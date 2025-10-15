4 Analysts Have This To Say About WEC Energy Group

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $126.25, with a high estimate of $131.00 and a low estimate of $122.00. This current average has increased by 10.75% from the previous average price target of $114.00.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive WEC Energy Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sophie Karp Keybanc Raises Overweight $123.00 $110.00 Ross Fowler UBS Raises Neutral $122.00 $117.00 Andrew Weisel Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $129.00 $115.00 Ryan Levine Citigroup Announces Buy $131.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to WEC Energy Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of WEC Energy Group compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of WEC Energy Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know WEC Energy Group Better

WEC Energy Group's electric and gas utility businesses serve electric and gas customers in Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin service territories. The company also owns a 60% stake in American Transmission Co. WEC's asset mix is approximately 49% electric generation and distribution, 32% gas distribution, 10% electric transmission, 7% unregulated renewable energy and 2% LNG distribution and generation.

Key Indicators: WEC Energy Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: WEC Energy Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.21%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WEC Energy Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.87% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): WEC Energy Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.51%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: WEC Energy Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.55, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

