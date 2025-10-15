Demystifying Under Armour: Insights From 9 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 6 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $6.17, a high estimate of $7.50, and a low estimate of $5.00. Experiencing a 11.86% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $7.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Under Armour among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Geoff Lowery Rothschild & Co Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $7.50 $8.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $5.50 $6.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Lowers Neutral $6.00 $7.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $6.50 $8.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $5.00 $7.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $5.00 $6.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $7.00 $7.00 Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Under Armour. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Under Armour compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Under Armour's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Under Armour's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Under Armour analyst ratings.

Discovering Under Armour: A Closer Look

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and elsewhere. Consumers of its performance-based clothing and shoes include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through direct-to-consumer, including e-commerce and more than 400 combined factory house and brand house stores, and wholesale channels. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996 and is led by controlling shareholder Kevin Plank.

A Deep Dive into Under Armour's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Under Armour faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.19% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Under Armour's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.23% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Under Armour's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Under Armour's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.89, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.