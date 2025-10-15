Breaking Down Tandem Diabetes Care: 13 Analysts Share Their Views

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 5 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $19.57, along with a high estimate of $51.00 and a low estimate of $10.35. A 38.75% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $31.95.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Tandem Diabetes Care is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $16.00 $14.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $15.00 $11.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $22.00 $44.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $11.00 $10.35 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Neutral $10.35 $10.00 Brooks O'Neil Lake Street Lowers Hold $12.00 $75.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Overweight $51.00 $53.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $24.00 $59.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Neutral $17.00 $20.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $25.00 $45.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $13.00 $20.00 Matt O'Brien Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $14.00 $30.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Tandem Diabetes Care. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tandem Diabetes Care compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Tandem Diabetes Care's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Tandem Diabetes Care's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Tandem Diabetes Care: A Closer Look

Tandem Diabetes designs, manufactures, and markets durable insulin pumps for individuals with diabetes. The firm first entered this market in 2012 and has since introduced multiple generations of pumps leading to its current t:slim X2 device. The firm recently launched its smaller Mobi pump and continues to work on Tobi (a tubeless version of Mobi), and the Sigi tubeless patch pump. Nearly three-quarters of total revenue is derived from the US, with the remainder primarily from other developed nations. The pumps themselves generate just over half of total sales, and another one-third is from disposable infusion sets that need to be changed over every 2 to 3 days.

Breaking Down Tandem Diabetes Care's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Tandem Diabetes Care showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.46% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Tandem Diabetes Care's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -21.77% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tandem Diabetes Care's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -36.32%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tandem Diabetes Care's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -5.83% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Tandem Diabetes Care's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.37. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

