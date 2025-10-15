Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Ferguson Enterprises

During the last three months, 9 analysts shared their evaluations of Ferguson Enterprises (NYSE:FERG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $251.44, with a high estimate of $275.00 and a low estimate of $225.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.15% increase from the previous average price target of $234.67.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Ferguson Enterprises is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Baumann JP Morgan Raises Overweight $245.00 $225.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $273.00 $247.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $255.00 $235.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $260.00 $240.00 John Lovallo UBS Raises Neutral $225.00 $204.00 Mike Dahl RBC Capital Raises Outperform $243.00 $231.00 David Manthey Baird Raises Outperform $262.00 $260.00 Sam Reid Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $275.00 $250.00 Patrick Baumann JP Morgan Raises Overweight $225.00 $220.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ferguson Enterprises. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ferguson Enterprises compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ferguson Enterprises's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Ferguson Enterprises

Ferguson distributes plumbing and HVAC products to North American repair, maintenance and improvement, new construction, and civil infrastructure markets. It serves over 1 million customers and sources products from 36,000 suppliers. Ferguson engages customers through approximately 1,800 North American branches, over the phone, online, and in residential showrooms. According to Modern Distribution Management, Ferguson is the largest plumbing distributor and second-largest HVAC distributor (next to Watsco) in North America. The firm sold its UK business in 2021 and is now solely focused on the North American market.

Ferguson Enterprises's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ferguson Enterprises's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.93% as of 31 July, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Ferguson Enterprises's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.24%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ferguson Enterprises's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.32%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ferguson Enterprises's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ferguson Enterprises's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.02, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

