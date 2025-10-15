Analyst Expectations For BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's Future

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs (NYSE:BJ), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs, revealing an average target of $109.36, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. Experiencing a 4.32% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $114.30.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Drbul BTIG Announces Buy $120.00 - Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $105.00 $108.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $110.00 $117.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $115.00 $120.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $110.00 $113.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $125.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Lowers Buy $123.00 $140.00 Mark Carden UBS Lowers Buy $125.00 $135.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $120.00 $130.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $117.00 $115.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $43.00 $40.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs

BJ's Wholesale serves as one of the few warehouse club chains in the United States. Its 250 warehouses are primarily located along the East Coast, most prominently in the New England area. Similar to its warehouse club peers, BJ's charges annual membership fees and keeps costs down by operating a "no-frills" store environment. The company limits the use of distribution centers where possible and stores inventory on pallets directly on the sales floor, often in bulk quantities. The company also offers a limited assortment of 7,000 stock-keeping units at its warehouses to achieve greater procurement scale on select items. About 80% of BJ's net sales come from grocery items and general merchandise, with the remaining 20% stemming from gasoline and other ancillary services.

Unraveling the Financial Story of BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.36% as of 31 July, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.4%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.09%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: BJ's Wholesale Club Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.26. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

