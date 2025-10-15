A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On FIGS Through 5 Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 1

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for FIGS, presenting an average target of $6.1, a high estimate of $9.00, and a low estimate of $4.50. This current average reflects an increase of 35.56% from the previous average price target of $4.50.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of FIGS among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Drbul BTIG Announces Buy $9.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $7.00 $5.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $5.00 $5.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $4.50 $3.75 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $5.00 $4.25

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to FIGS. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of FIGS compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of FIGS compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for FIGS's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Delving into FIGS's Background

FIGS Inc is a healthcare apparel company. The Company designs and sells scrubwear and non-scrubwear, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear and other apparel. The Company generates maximum revenue from United States. Sales are generated through the Company's digital platforms.

FIGS's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: FIGS's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.83%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: FIGS's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.65%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FIGS's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.82%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): FIGS's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.37%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

