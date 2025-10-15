A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Kohl's Through 13 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 4 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 6 2 2 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $11.58, a high estimate of $19.00, and a low estimate of $4.50. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 40.7% increase from the previous average price target of $8.23.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kohl's is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $19.00 $16.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $9.00 $5.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $16.00 $8.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $11.00 $10.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $11.00 $7.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Neutral $15.00 $9.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Raises Underweight $8.00 $5.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Sell $4.50 $4.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $13.00 $8.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $16.00 $9.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $9.00 $9.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $9.00 $9.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $10.00 $8.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kohl's. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Kohl's. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Kohl's compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Kohl's's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Kohl's's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Kohl's

Kohl's operates about 1,150 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also has a large digital sales operation. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 25% of its 2024 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

Breaking Down Kohl's's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kohl's's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -4.98%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Kohl's's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.97%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kohl's's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.13%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Kohl's's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.75. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

