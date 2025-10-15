Assessing Columbia Sportswear: Insights From 6 Financial Analysts

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 2 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 2

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $56.67, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.6% lower than the prior average price target of $59.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Columbia Sportswear among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Drbul BTIG Announces Buy $75.00 - Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $61.00 $64.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Sell $40.00 $45.00 Peter McGoldrick Stifel Lowers Buy $68.00 $75.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $51.00 $62.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Sell $45.00 $51.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Columbia Sportswear. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Columbia Sportswear compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Columbia Sportswear's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Columbia Sportswear analyst ratings.

Delving into Columbia Sportswear's Background

Columbia Sportswear Co makes outdoor and active-lifestyle apparel, footwear, equipment, and accessories that it sells under four primary brands: Columbia, Sorel, Mountain Hardwear, and prAna. The majority of sales are in the United States, but the company also has remarkable sales in its three other geographic segments: Latin American and Asia-Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada. The majority of sales are through wholesale channels, including sporting goods and department stores, but the company also operates its own branded stores in each of its geographic segments. Columbia sources products from around the world and uses contract manufacturers outside the United States, predominantly in Asia to manufacture its various products.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Columbia Sportswear

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Columbia Sportswear's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Columbia Sportswear's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -1.68%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Columbia Sportswear's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.61%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Columbia Sportswear's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.36%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Columbia Sportswear's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.29, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

