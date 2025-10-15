SoFi Technologies Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (12 Ratings)

12 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 4 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 2 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $22.58, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 22.58% increase from the previous average price target of $18.42.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive SoFi Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $18.00 $14.00 Michael Ng Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $24.00 $21.00 Jeffrey Adelson Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $18.00 $13.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $31.00 $26.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $29.00 $25.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Raises Buy $28.00 $18.00 Reginald Smith JP Morgan Raises Neutral $24.00 $22.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $14.00 $13.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $26.00 $20.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $21.00 $18.00 Jeffrey Adelson Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $13.00 $11.00 Kyle Peterson Needham Raises Buy $25.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to SoFi Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of SoFi Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of SoFi Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SoFi Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SoFi Technologies analyst ratings.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

SoFi Technologies: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: SoFi Technologies's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 42.82%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: SoFi Technologies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.38%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.44%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SoFi Technologies's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.59.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

