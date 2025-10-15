Assessing Delta Air Lines: Insights From 10 Financial Analysts

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $73.3, a high estimate of $85.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.57% from the previous average price target of $68.78.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Delta Air Lines among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Didora B of A Securities Raises Buy $74.00 $70.00 Savanthi Syth Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $70.00 $68.00 Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $75.00 $72.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $70.00 $68.00 David Vernon Bernstein Raises Outperform $74.00 $71.00 Michael Linenberg Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $72.00 $63.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Raises Positive $68.00 $65.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Announces Buy $70.00 - Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $75.00 $70.00 Jamie Baker JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Delta Air Lines. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Delta Air Lines compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Delta Air Lines's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Delta Air Lines's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Delta Air Lines

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is one of the world's largest airlines, with a network of over 300 destinations in more than 50 countries. Delta operates a hub-and-spoke network, where it gathers and distributes passengers across the globe through its biggest hubs in Atlanta, New York, Salt Lake City, Detroit, Seattle, and Minneapolis-St. Paul. Delta has historically earned most of its international revenue and profits from flying passengers over the Atlantic Ocean.

Delta Air Lines: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Delta Air Lines displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.35%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.5%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delta Air Lines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.82%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delta Air Lines's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.11.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

