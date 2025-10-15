Expert Outlook: Adtalem Glb Education Through The Eyes Of 4 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Adtalem Glb Education (NYSE:ATGE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Adtalem Glb Education, revealing an average target of $152.5, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.17% from the previous average price target of $145.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Adtalem Glb Education is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $170.00 $150.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $150.00 $150.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $150.00 $140.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Adtalem Glb Education. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Adtalem Glb Education. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adtalem Glb Education compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Adtalem Glb Education compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Adtalem Glb Education's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Adtalem Glb Education's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Adtalem Glb Education analyst ratings.

Get to Know Adtalem Glb Education Better

Adtalem Global Education Inc is an American for-profit educational company that operates various university and educational programs. The company has three segments namely Chamberlain; Walden; and Medical and Veterinary. It derives maximum revenue from Chamberlain segment.

Financial Milestones: Adtalem Glb Education's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Adtalem Glb Education's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.51%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.78%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Adtalem Glb Education's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.96% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Adtalem Glb Education's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.