Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Thomson Reuters

Ratings for Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI) were provided by 9 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $205.33, along with a high estimate of $285.00 and a low estimate of $182.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 1.43% increase from the previous average price target of $202.44.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Thomson Reuters by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target George Tong Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $186.00 $192.00 Toni Kaplan Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $187.00 $197.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $212.00 $187.00 Vince Valentini TD Securities Raises Buy $285.00 $275.00 Aravinda Galappatthige Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $182.00 $181.00 Drew McReynolds RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $208.00 $215.00 Jason Haas Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $187.00 $213.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $200.00 $188.00 Robert Bek CIBC Raises Outperformer $201.00 $174.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Thomson Reuters. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Thomson Reuters. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Thomson Reuters compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Thomson Reuters compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Thomson Reuters's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Thomson Reuters's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Thomson Reuters analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading global provider of business information services, delivering trusted data, technology, and expertise to professionals across legal, tax, accounting, risk, compliance, and the news and media sectors. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the company combines deep domain knowledge with data and software solutions to help clients make informed decisions, manage complexity, and drive efficiency. Thomson Reuters serves legal and accounting/tax professionals, corporations, and governments worldwide, but around 75% of revenue is generated in the US. The company is known for flagship products such as Westlaw, UltraTax CS, and Reuters News.

Thomson Reuters: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Thomson Reuters's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.59%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Thomson Reuters's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 17.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Thomson Reuters's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Thomson Reuters's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.71%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Thomson Reuters's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.