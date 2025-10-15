Deep Dive Into WAVE Life Sciences Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 5.96%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of WAVE Life Sciences among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bill Maughan Clear Street Announces Buy $22.00 - Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $18.00 $21.00 Andrew S. Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $19.00 - Tiago Fauth Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $21.00 $24.00 Cheng Li Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $24.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to WAVE Life Sciences. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of WAVE Life Sciences compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of WAVE Life Sciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of WAVE Life Sciences's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of WAVE Life Sciences's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into WAVE Life Sciences's Background

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines also known as oligonucleotides, targeting ribonucleic acid (RNA), to transform human health. RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes RNA editing, antisense silencing, and RNA interference, providing capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Its programs are for rare and prevalent diseases, including alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, obesity, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington's disease.

WAVE Life Sciences's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: WAVE Life Sciences's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -55.82%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: WAVE Life Sciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -580.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): WAVE Life Sciences's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -32.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -18.67%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

