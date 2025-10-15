Demystifying Lyft: Insights From 19 Analyst Reviews

Ratings for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) were provided by 19 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 13 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 5 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 6 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $19.13, with a high estimate of $30.00 and a low estimate of $11.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $16.12, the current average has increased by 18.67%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of Lyft's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Taylor Manley Guggenheim Announces Buy $22.00 - Lloyd Walmsley Mizuho Announces Neutral $24.00 - John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $30.00 $22.00 Daniel L. Kurnos Benchmark Raises Buy $26.00 $20.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $20.00 $16.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $22.00 $15.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $18.00 $11.00 Benjamin Black Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $21.00 $16.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Underperform $14.00 $12.00 Chad Larkin Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $24.00 $17.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $20.50 $19.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $14.00 $18.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $15.00 $14.00 George Gianarikas Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $11.00 $14.00 Chad Larkin Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $17.00 $20.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $16.00 $15.00 Stephen Ju UBS Raises Neutral $15.00 $14.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Raises Market Perform $18.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Lyft. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Lyft compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Lyft's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Lyft's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the US and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013 and public since 2019, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Lyft

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lyft's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 10.61% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Lyft's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.54%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lyft's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.73% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.05, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

