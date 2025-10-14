Breaking Down Custom Truck One Source: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

Ratings for Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 0 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Custom Truck One Source, presenting an average target of $6.88, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $5.50. This current average reflects an increase of 12.42% from the previous average price target of $6.12.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Custom Truck One Source. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Underweight $6.00 $5.50 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $8.00 $7.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $5.50 $6.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $8.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Custom Truck One Source. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Custom Truck One Source compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Custom Truck One Source's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source Inc is a one-stop-shop provider of specialty equipment in the electric utility transmission and distribution, forestry, telecom, waste management, rail, and infrastructure end-markets in North America. The company's segment includes Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS). It generates maximum revenue from the TES segment. Geographically, it derives a majority revenue from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Custom Truck One Source's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Custom Truck One Source's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Custom Truck One Source's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -3.54%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Custom Truck One Source's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.8%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Custom Truck One Source's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.18. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

