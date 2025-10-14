A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On American Healthcare REIT Through 8 Analysts

In the last three months, 8 analysts have published ratings on American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $45.25, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.73% increase from the previous average price target of $40.50.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of American Healthcare REIT's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Austin Wurschmidt Keybanc Raises Overweight $43.00 $40.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Buy $51.00 - Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $47.00 $42.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $46.00 $44.00 Michael Lewis Truist Securities Raises Buy $44.00 $38.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $39.00 Aaron Hecht JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Wesley Golladay Baird Announces Outperform $41.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to American Healthcare REIT. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to American Healthcare REIT. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Healthcare REIT compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of American Healthcare REIT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of American Healthcare REIT's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of American Healthcare REIT's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Healthcare REIT analyst ratings.

About American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust. It owns a diversified portfolio of clinical healthcare real estate properties, focusing on medical office buildings, skilled nursing facilities, senior housing, hospitals, and other healthcare-related facilities. It has four reportable business segments: integrated senior health campuses, outpatient medical, triple-net leased properties and SHOP. It generates majority of its revenue through Integrated Senior Health Campuses segment.

A Deep Dive into American Healthcare REIT's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: American Healthcare REIT displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Healthcare REIT's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Healthcare REIT's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.22%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.71.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.