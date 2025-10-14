Demystifying Halliburton: Insights From 11 Analyst Reviews

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $25.27, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Observing a 0.28% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $25.20.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Halliburton. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $22.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $23.00 $21.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Neutral $21.00 $20.00 James West Melius Research Announces Buy $41.00 - Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $25.00 $25.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $20.00 $21.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $29.00 $31.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $24.00 $28.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $27.00 $30.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $26.00 $28.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Halliburton. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Halliburton compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Halliburton's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Halliburton's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is North America's largest oilfield service company as measured by market share. Despite industry fragmentation, it holds a leading position in the hydraulic fracturing and completions market, which makes up nearly half of its revenue. It also holds strong positions in other service offerings like drilling and completions fluids, which leverages its expertise in material science, as well as the directional drilling market. While we consider SLB the global leader in reservoir evaluation, we think Halliburton leads in any activity from the reservoir to the wellbore. The firm's innovations have helped multiple producers lower their development costs per barrel of oil equivalent, with techniques that have been homed in over a century of operations.

Halliburton's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Halliburton's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.54%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Halliburton's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.57%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Halliburton's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.52%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Halliburton's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.87%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

