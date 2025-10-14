Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss PennantPark Floating Rate Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate (NYSE:PFLT), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.38, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $9.50. This current average has decreased by 3.44% from the previous average price target of $10.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of PennantPark Floating Rate among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vilas Abraham UBS Lowers Neutral $9.50 $10.50 Paul Johnson Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $10.50 $10.50 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $11.00 $11.00 Paul Johnson Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $10.50 $11.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to PennantPark Floating Rate. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of PennantPark Floating Rate compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into PennantPark Floating Rate's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering PennantPark Floating Rate: A Closer Look

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in Floating Rate Loans and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies. The company believes that Floating Rate Loans to U.S. middle-market companies offer attractive risk-reward to investors due to the limited amount of capital available for such companies and the potential for rising interest rates. The company generate revenue in the form of interest income on the debt securities and dividends.

PennantPark Floating Rate: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: PennantPark Floating Rate's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.53%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: PennantPark Floating Rate's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 78.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PennantPark Floating Rate's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.79%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): PennantPark Floating Rate's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.77%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: PennantPark Floating Rate's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.28, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

