Where Manhattan Associates Stands With Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $229.0, with a high estimate of $250.00 and a low estimate of $195.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 14.03% increase from the previous average price target of $200.83.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Manhattan Associates among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Quintero Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $195.00 $205.00 Parker Lane Stifel Announces Buy $250.00 - Guy Hardwick Barclays Announces Overweight $247.00 - Brian Peterson Raymond James Raises Outperform $250.00 $195.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Hold $210.00 $200.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $250.00 $225.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $210.00 Mark Schappel Loop Capital Raises Hold $200.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Manhattan Associates. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Manhattan Associates compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Manhattan Associates's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Manhattan Associates's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Manhattan Associates: A Closer Look

Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.

Manhattan Associates: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Manhattan Associates's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.68% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.84%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Manhattan Associates's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 21.68%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Manhattan Associates's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.82% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.17.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

