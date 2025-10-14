What Analysts Are Saying About Deckers Outdoor Stock

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) has been analyzed by 20 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 7 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 2 6 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated Deckers Outdoor and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $125.25, accompanied by a high estimate of $158.00 and a low estimate of $87.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 0.18% lower than the prior average price target of $125.47.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Deckers Outdoor by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $157.00 $158.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Raises Neutral $122.00 $120.00 Aneesha Sherman Bernstein Announces Underperform $100.00 - Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $141.00 $134.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $137.00 $123.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $158.00 $144.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Buy $145.00 $130.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $134.00 $128.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $100.00 $90.00 JESALYN Wong Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $115.00 $110.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Outperform $150.00 $140.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $120.00 $120.00 Tom Nikic Needham Raises Buy $128.00 $120.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $120.00 $120.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $87.00 $90.00 Rick Patel Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $123.00 $140.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $100.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $120.00 $120.00 Jay Sole UBS Lowers Buy $144.00 $169.00 Christopher Nardone B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $114.00 $128.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Deckers Outdoor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Deckers Outdoor. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Deckers Outdoor compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Deckers Outdoor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Deckers Outdoor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Deckers Outdoor's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Deckers Outdoor

Founded in 1973, California-based Deckers designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. In fiscal 2025, Ugg and Hoka accounted for 51% and 45% of total sales, respectively. The firm also markets niche brands Teva and Ahnu. Deckers produces most of its sales through wholesale partnerships but also operates e-commerce in more than 50 countries and about 180 company-operated stores. It generated 64% of its fiscal 2025 sales in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Deckers Outdoor

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Deckers Outdoor displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 16.86%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Deckers Outdoor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Deckers Outdoor's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.59%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Deckers Outdoor's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

