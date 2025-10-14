StepStone Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for StepStone Group, presenting an average target of $77.4, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $63.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 6.39% from the previous average price target of $72.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive StepStone Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $83.00 $84.00 Brennan Hawken BMO Capital Announces Outperform $74.00 - Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $83.00 $64.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $84.00 $81.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $62.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to StepStone Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to StepStone Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of StepStone Group compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of StepStone Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of StepStone Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of StepStone Group's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on StepStone Group analyst ratings.

Delving into StepStone Group's Background

StepStone Group Inc operates as a fully integrated private markets solution provider. The company provides customized investment solutions and advisory and data services. It provides investment solutions in the areas of private equity, real estate, private debt, and infrastructure and real assets. The company consists of a single operating segment and a single reportable segment for accounting and financial reporting purposes.

StepStone Group's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: StepStone Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 95.43%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: StepStone Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.55%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): StepStone Group's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -23.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): StepStone Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: StepStone Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.48. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.