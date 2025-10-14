A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Blackstone Secured Through 7 Analysts

Blackstone Secured (NYSE:BXSL) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Blackstone Secured, presenting an average target of $30.0, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average has decreased by 1.64% from the previous average price target of $30.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Blackstone Secured. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Doug Harter UBS Lowers Neutral $28.00 $31.00 Ryan Lynch Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $30.00 $31.00 Melissa Wedel JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $29.00 $30.50 Sean-Paul Adams B. Riley Securities Announces Buy $32.00 - Doug Harter UBS Announces Neutral $31.00 - Kenneth S. Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $32.00 $33.00 Finian O'Shea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $28.00 $27.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone Secured. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Blackstone Secured. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone Secured compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Blackstone Secured compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Blackstone Secured's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Blackstone Secured's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Blackstone Secured analyst ratings.

Get to Know Blackstone Secured Better

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objectives of the company are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in originated loans and other securities, including syndicated loans of private U.S. companies, typically in the form of first lien senior secured and unitranche loans, unsecured and subordinated loans, and other securities.

Understanding the Numbers: Blackstone Secured's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Blackstone Secured faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -18.1% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 91.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blackstone Secured's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.47%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blackstone Secured's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.12%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.13.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.