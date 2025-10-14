Deep Dive Into Westinghouse Air Brake Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) has been analyzed by 5 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Westinghouse Air Brake, revealing an average target of $220.2, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $200.00. Observing a 4.11% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $211.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Westinghouse Air Brake by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Neutral $215.00 $200.00 Ben Mohr Citigroup Announces Buy $225.00 - Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $200.00 $216.00 Dillon Cumming Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $226.00 $220.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Positive $235.00 $210.00

Key Insights:

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Westinghouse Air Brake's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Westinghouse Air Brake: A Closer Look

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp provides value-added, technology-based products and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries and the mining, marine, and industrial markets. It provides its products and services through two main business segments: Freight and Transit. The company generates maximum revenue from the Freight segment, which manufactures new and modernized locomotives, provides aftermarket parts and services to existing locomotives, provides components to new and existing freight cars; builds new commuter locomotives; supplies rail control and infrastructure products, including electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Westinghouse Air Brake's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Westinghouse Air Brake displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.34%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Westinghouse Air Brake's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Westinghouse Air Brake's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.16%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Westinghouse Air Brake's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.7%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Westinghouse Air Brake adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

