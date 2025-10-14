Breaking Down Intl Flavors & Fragrances: 10 Analysts Share Their Views

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 10 analysts have published ratings on Intl Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in the last three months.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $80.3, with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $66.00. A 6.74% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $86.10.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Intl Flavors & Fragrances by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew DeYoe B of A Securities Lowers Buy $80.00 $84.00 Alexandra Yates Argus Research Lowers Buy $70.00 $85.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $66.00 $71.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Buy $75.00 $82.00 John Roberts Mizuho Lowers Outperform $75.00 $85.00 Lisa De Neve Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $90.00 $92.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Maintains Buy $105.00 $105.00 Lauren Lieberman Barclays Lowers Overweight $78.00 $84.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $85.00 $90.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $79.00 $83.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intl Flavors & Fragrances. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Intl Flavors & Fragrances compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Intl Flavors & Fragrances's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Intl Flavors & Fragrances's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Intl Flavors & Fragrances: A Closer Look

International Flavors & Fragrances is the largest specialty ingredients producer globally. It sells ingredients for the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The company makes proprietary formulations, partnering with customers to deliver custom solutions. Through its taste and scent segments, which each generate around 25% of profits, IFF is a leading flavor and fragrances producer. The health and biosciences business, which generates 30% of profits, is a global leader in probiotics and enzymes. The remaining profits come from the food ingredients business, which sells texturants, plant-based proteins, and other ingredients.

Financial Insights: Intl Flavors & Fragrances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Intl Flavors & Fragrances faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -4.33% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 22.14%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.44%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.25%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, Intl Flavors & Fragrances adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

