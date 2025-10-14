The Analyst Verdict: Nutrien In The Eyes Of 7 Experts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 4 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Nutrien, revealing an average target of $65.14, a high estimate of $72.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. Marking an increase of 5.06%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $62.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Nutrien. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew DeYoe B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $67.00 $67.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Overweight $68.00 $56.00 Michael Tupholme TD Securities Raises Buy $72.00 $70.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $60.00 $62.00 Eric Beaumont UBS Lowers Neutral $63.00 $64.00 Eric Beaumont UBS Raises Neutral $64.00 $56.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $59.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Nutrien. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Nutrien. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nutrien compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nutrien compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Nutrien's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Nutrien's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Nutrien analyst ratings.

Discovering Nutrien: A Closer Look

Created in 2018 as a result of the merger between PotashCorp and Agrium, Nutrien is the world's largest fertilizer producer by capacity. Nutrien produces the three main crop nutrients—nitrogen, potash, and phosphate—although its main focus is potash, where it is the global leader in installed capacity with a roughly 20% market share. The company is also the largest agricultural retailer in North America and Australia, selling fertilizers, crop chemicals, seeds, and services directly to farm customers through its brick-and-mortar stores and online platforms.

Key Indicators: Nutrien's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Nutrien displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.78%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Nutrien's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.7%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nutrien's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.97%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Nutrien's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.3%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Nutrien's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.54, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.